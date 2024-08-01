Sunita Williams' Earth return mission makes progress after NASA's successful tests, but pressure is far from off

Although officials continue emphasising that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft that launched NASA's Crew Flight Test astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore is not stranded in space, the excessive delay in the crew's return to Earth has inevitably raised alarms. Following its launch on an Atlas C rocket, the Starliner CS-100 has been docked at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 6 and was initially scheduled to return on June 14. FILE PHOTO: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams walk at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, ahead of Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 5, 2024. (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

However, as the current plans were improvised to facilitate further tests that are impossible on Earth, the team has stayed in space beyond the original timeframe.

Apart from NASA's constant reassurance that the astronauts are not stuck in space and may return as and when needed, another positive development has indicated possibly happy days ahead.

Successful NASA tests offer a ray of hope for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's Earth return

Following the dismal hindrances caused by helium leaks and thruster issues, the Boeing Starliner successfully completed a crucial in-space test on Saturday. According to Boeing's July 27 blog update, the Starliner team conducted a docked hot fire test of the spacecraft's Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters and monitored its helium system, which positively provided additional results for the team's return to Earth soon.

The Crew Flight team tested 27 of the spacecraft's 28 thrusters as part of the procedure.

“The integrated teams between Starliner and ISS worked extremely well together this week to finalise and safely execute the docked hotfire sequence,” said Starliner flight director Chloe Mehring, who will lead the control team in the potential undocking from the ISS.

Meanwhile, astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were safely onboard Starliner Calypso, giving real-time feedback during the test. Per Boeing's official update release, the duo will participate in two undock-to-landing simulations in the coming week. Although an official landing date has yet to be set, undocking opportunities are available throughout August.

NASA Commercial Crew's July 28 (IST) social media update on X, formerly Twitter, also stated, “Teams will evaluate the results of the test firings over the next few days as they work through overall studies ahead of an agency readiness review.” The agency-level review will influence the target return date.

In addition to the test mentioned, the Flight Test duo has also checked the water systems and the spacecraft's internal pressure—all data are under review. Despite the numerous setbacks the Starliner's first crewed mission faced, the positive updates have renewed hope of its successful culmination, resulting in the crew members' home return.

Another NASA launch puts pressure on the Boeing Starliner's return

However, that's not to say that pressure isn't mounting up. In the coming weeks, NASA is hoping to launch another team to the ISS, which gives Wilmore and Williams' Starliner to undock to avoid overcrowding. Although the ISS has six docking ports, only two are on the US side, both of which are currently occupied – first by SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour and the other by the Boeing Starliner.

NASA and SpaceX will soon proceed with the four-person Crew-9 mission to the ISS, which will take place “no earlier than August 18.” The new launch has indisputably raised the stakes as it gives Boeing a short window to undock the Starliner, which, if not achieved, may also risk delaying the Crew-9 mission as the Starliner's return has been pushed back consecutively.