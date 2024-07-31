WWE legend loves LeBron James, but he was NOT his pick for the GOAT debate: ‘When you mention basketball, you mention…’

The years-long Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate will likely stretch out this sporting leaderboard rivalry fuelled by subjective takes till the end of time. The newest person to weigh in on the basketball GOAT discussion is WWE legend CM Punk. USA's LeBron James reacts in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (AFP / Sameer Al-Doumy)

Although Jordan and James are arguably the best of the best in their own rights, having led multiple championships, for Punk, there is absolutely “no contest” when it comes to declaring the greatest of the greats. While many Bball fans sided with the pro wrestler's take on the matter, others couldn't brush away the idea that CM Punk's own Chicago roots might have played an influential role in shaping his decision.

Phillip Jack Brooks, who goes by the ring name CM Punk, joined ESPN's “First Take” on July 30 to talk about competing against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. The interview session also opened the room to more questions about his other sports preferences and favourites. Punk admitted that his claims would essentially be “polarising,” but he still stood by himself.

The WWE star is no stranger to controversy, and as expected, his answer on the MJ vs. LJ front once again divided the internet.

WWE legend's answer to the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate

“No, no contest, come one. Really?” Punk signalled that his answer was undoubtedly 100% Jordan. “I think the NBA is played, and especially officiated, a lot differently, in 2024 than it was in the ‘90s, when the Bulls had their dynasty. I think MJ’s possibly, he's up there with Gretzky as the guy when you mention a sport. When you mention basketball, you mention Michael Jordan.”

Punk also brought up the late basketball great Kobe Bryant. “I would say Kobe is a closer comparison to Michael Jordan than LeBron. But people all have their opinions. I love LeBron too.”

After the interview surfaced online, fans soon dropped their divisive opinions on social media.

Fan reactions to CM Punk's take on the basketball GOAT race

While some went along with him, saying “He’s cooking ngl. Its always Jordan > LeBron over here” and “Jordan is the [goat emoji]. End of discussion," others were quick to note “Cm Punk is from Chicago. Of course he thinks Jordan is the GOAT.”

Earlier this year, The Athletic conducted an anonymous NBA player poll 2024, through which the outlet interviewed a whopping roster of 142 players from March 5 through April 11. With all 30 teams having a voice in the poll, the answer to who the greatest basketball player of all time cooked up a narrow contest between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The Chicago Bulls star took the lead with 45.9% of the votes, whereas the LA Lakers followed him with 42.1% votes (133 players cast their vote for this year's poll). Despite James coming in second, it was also the first time in the poll's history that Jordan only took a narrow lead.

The poll was launched in 2019. The Magic Man received 73% of the votes, while King James (now also admired as “Captain LeMerica”) earned a mere score of 11.9%.

Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Paul Pierce and Magic Johnson also earned their rightful positions in the 2024 GOAT race.