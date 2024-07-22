Prince George ‘looks so much like…’: 11th birthday portrait, sporting a Taylor Swift souvenir, has fans saying one thing

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!” Kate Middleton captioned a new portrait of the young royal on Monday, July 22. Sharing yet another snap she clicked on social media, the Princess of Wales collected heaps of blessings for her son on his birthday. Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Final - Spain v England - Berlin Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - July 14, 2024 Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George are seen inside the stadium before the match.(REUTERS / Lisi Niesner)

Fans were delighted to see the newly turned 11-year-old member of the royal family in a black-and-white photo, donning a suit and flashing a radiant smile. Although quick to wish the young royal on his day, followers of the royal family couldn't brush aside the obvious observation: Prince George was indeed growing up. His new dapper portrait only added to the buzz, leading many fans to point out the same thing - “A handsome young man! He takes after his dad, so alike.”

Though shared on both social media platforms - X/Twitter and Instagram - the latter version omitted another significant detail, which was fortunately spotted in a fuller version of the picture on X and Instagram Stories.

Prince George possibly sports a Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet in his birthday portrait

Even as George kept it all business in his business-like birthday snap, the “future King” was also spotted sporting a souvenir. One can’t help but wonder if the bracelet in his left hand is indeed a Taylor Swift-coded Easter egg. A woven friendship bracelet sits on his wrist, which could easily be a memento from a concert the young royal attended with his family in June.

George, his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, and their dad, Prince William, attended the Wembley Stadium show during Taylor Swift’s London leg of the Eras Tour in June. The trio, coming out to party on the Prince of Wales’ birthday, even clicked a selfie with the “Gorgeous” singer backstage, and shared another pic with the pop diva and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

As of late, some other members of the royal clan have also been spotted wearing friendship bracelets. George’s sister, Princess Charlotte, and her grandfather, King Charles, were also seen rocking matching pairs of bracelets, possibly after taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book. Charlotte donned several pink-and-blue bracelets on a wrist at Wimbledon, while the monarch was seen wearing a similar pair of red-and-yellow bracelet during the State Opening of Parliament, which was visible underneath his uniform.

Fans point out Prince George's growing resemblance with his father

The other group of netizens happy to see the Prince’s latest birthday portrait, which follows royal tradition, shared the sentiment that George was the “spitting image of his father” (or at least Prince William’s younger self).

Another commented, “Prince George looks so much like his Dad.” A third agreed, “Happy birthday! Omg he looks like his dad. Many blessings on your birthday little prince!”