Prince George set to mark 11th birthday with two parties, but things will change next year due to 'morbid rule'

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is all set to celebrate his 11th birthday on Monday. Britain's Prince William and his son Prince George of Wales, left, attend the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(AP)

According to Royal insiders who spoke with Fox News Digital, Prince William and Kate's eldest son will probably celebrate his birthday with two parties, a soccer match, and a cake baked by his mother. However, it is anticipated that there will be “low-key” celebration as cancer-stricken Kate continues to undergo chemotherapy.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have done everything in their power to ensure that George and other kids' childhood remain as simple as possible, ‘The King’ author Christopher Andersen, said, “But this has obviously been a tough year for George, Charlotte and Louis, with both their mother and their grandfather waging very public cancer battles.”

“So, it's likely they'll stick to the usual plan and have a low-key party at Windsor attended by cousins and a few school friends,” he continued.

Andersen further mentioned how a “morbid rule” will take effect after George's 12th birthday, which will mark a major transformation in the Prince and his father's way of life.

The Royal expert said this is most likely to be the last year that George will be permitted to fly with Prince William. “Starting at age 12, heirs to the throne are required to take air trips separately to preserve the line of succession should an accident occur.”

At the age of 12, Prince William started traveling in a different Royal jet than King Charles and his brother Harry due to “morbid rule”. He added that “when they turn 16, all senior royals are also asked to help plan their own funerals.”

Some more details about Prince George's birthday

Just like every year, Andersen and Royal expert Hilary Fordwich predicted that the Royal family will mark George's big day by releasing his new portrait.

“Each and every year, Princess Catherine has broken with royal tradition by taking her children’s official birthday photos,” Fordwich stated.

“The only nod to the public will be the release of a new photograph of George, presumably one chosen by his parents that will make us all gasp by showing how much the prince has grown,” Andersen told Fox News Digital.