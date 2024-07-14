Prince William won't stand by Kate Middleton's side at Wimbledon 2024 appearance because…

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, will be at separate high-profile events this weekend. While tennis fans eagerly await the Wimbledon finals, Kate is confirmed to attend the prestigious men's final on Sunday as per Kensington Palace. However, the public will miss the chance to see William proudly gazing at his wife during the ceremony, similar to their appearances together at Trooping the Colour. Here’s why. Kate Middleton stuns in a black peplum skirt and blazer adored with white floral prints.(Instagram)

Kate Middleton to present Wimbledon trophy at men’s final

Following her earlier cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales is preparing for a rare public appearance. Kensington Palace has officially announced her attendance at the Wimbledon men's final. She will be positioned in the Royal Box on Centre Court to see the showdown between the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Additionally, the Princess will also have the honour of presenting the winner's trophy. However, her visit is limited to just Sunday, meaning she won't be present for Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova.

Since 2016, Kate has held the esteemed position of patron at the All England Club, which involves the honour of handing out the trophies to the champions of the Wimbledon singles events for both men and women. Yet, the current calendar clashes with this responsibility for the royal couple.

Prince William will miss Kate’s Wimbledon visit

Last year, Catherine was accompanied by Prince William as she awarded Alcaraz the winning trophy for his first Wimbledon title, defeating Djokovic. hey were joined by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony. Nonetheless, this time, William won't be able to be there for the game since he's scheduled to watch the Euro 2024 semifinal match between England and Spain tomorrow. The Princess may bring her children, including little Prince Louis, this time as well. Reportedly, he was 'very upset' last year when he missed the ceremony while his siblings attended.

Prince William, in his capacity as President of the Football Association, has already attended two England matches at the European Championship held in Germany this summer. This engagement will keep him from being able to accompany Kate to Wimbledon.