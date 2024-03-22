 Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing treatment for cancer | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing treatment for cancer

ByVaishnawi Sinha, hindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2024 11:39 PM IST

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced on Friday that she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales(AP)
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales(AP)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On