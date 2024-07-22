Meghan Markle to drop ‘ultimate weapon’ in a future book against royal family, expert deploys stinging gossip

Royal expert Tom Bower has a way with his stinging words, especially when he gets around to verbally assaulting Sussexes and, even more particularly, Meghan Markle. Following a slew of tirades against the Suits star, the “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors” author again launched his share of vitriol against the estranged royal family member on Saturday. Ironically enough, the biographer who recently labelled the Duchess of Sussex an “agent of poison” has again made it to headlines after spewing more gossip surrounding her. Meghan Markle watches her husband Prince Harry play in an exhibition sitting volleyball match, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 11, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP)

In his recent claims, Bower insinuated that Markle also has plans for a future memoir, much like her husband, Prince Harry, who dropped bombshells about the royal family in his 2023 book, “Spare.”

Royal author claims Meghan Markle is scheming to “drop another bomb” in a future memoir to hurt the Royal Family

The royal biographer pushed ahead alleging that Markle was waiting to release her “ultimate weapon” in a money-making move that also seeks to positively boost the Sussex family in the media.

In September 2023, Bower said that Meghan was “writing her memoirs”, which would be a “huge money-spinner.” Following up on his remarks of the past, the royal expert again took the same route of dishing the dirt on her while speaking to The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, on Saturday. Once more, he emphasised the image of Markle dropping “another bomb” about the British Royal Family while hoping to “stoke their reputation.”

According to Bower, the Sussexes are “on a permanent decline” and face a “pretty grim” future. The British writer’s sensational claims continued with the insistence that Markle’s memoir would come out when the Sussexes need money or “whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation.” The “bomb” would drop in the form of Markle’s writing, her “own biography,” and Bower is sure of it that she’s already penning it. “She’s a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies,” he asserted.

Despite stirring the pot around the conversation himself, Bower pushed that Markle would not “tell the truth,” planning to push for “sensational headlines.” “That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy,” he continued.

While, as outsiders, one can only wonder how Bower has an insight into the said affairs, it’s hard to feign obliviousness to the extent of narratives, especially rife with bitterness, targetting Markle he’s pushed for in numerous interviews of media appearances these past months.

As far as his understanding goes, Meghan has “allowed Harry to make the running” while “she is reserving herself for her autobiography.”

“It is much better for her to be seen and the silent princess or duchess, the silent weapon in reserve.”

Royal expert's piercing verbal onslaught against Meghan Markle “delighting" in association with royal family

Family members feuding with each other is one thing, but then Bower went as far as implying that Meghan and Harry were “pleased” with how the royal family’s visibility had been “undermined” since King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnoses, considering how they’ve limited their public-facing duties these past months while prioritising treatment.

Bower’s attacks didn’t end there. His critique even slammed the Sussexes’ Nigeria trip as a “brilliant coup,” rubbishing their masquerade as royals as “damaging.”

“Nigeria said it all, you didn’t need words from Meghan to say what it was all about, it was about ‘we are the royal family in a Commonwealth country’, the most important, probably, in Africa, and that said it all – it was a brilliant coup.”

“It is damaging because they appear as royals and they’re not,” Bower asserted. He also declared that the couple was profiting from their “association with the royal family" and that Markle “delights in” self-promotion gained from humiliating and damaging “the same royal family who they deserted."

Watch Royal expert Tom Bower launch a tirade against Meghan Markle in a recent interview: