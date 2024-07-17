Still no sign of Prince Harry's Spare paperback after 18 months of release, here's why

Prince Harry and his publishers are searching high and low for “more sensational material” to push for a paperback copy of his memoir, Spare. Eighteen months after the Duke of Sussex’s book was released, there is still no sign of the said version, a much sought-after edition for its affordability over the hardcover copy. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex accepts the Pat Tillman Award onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Publishers are also generally keen on marketing the version for the same reason, which they usually do by capitalising on new “sensational” material that may be amiss from the original copy.

However, much to the Duke’s dismay, it seems like the estranged member of the royal family has run out of more things to say as far as his book is concerned.

Publishers want to monetise new “sensational” content through the Spare paperback, but to no avail

According to a new Daily Mail report, his family deliberately distanced themselves from him to avert further mayhem. They’re cognisant that anything they say could be used against them as evidence in Prince Harry’s documentation, especially since the Sussex couple’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Several significant events have transpired in the royal family since the 2023 release of Prince Harry’s original memoir. Some of these include his father, King Charles’ Coronation, his cancer diagnosis, followed by the Princess of Wales’ public announcement of her own diagnosis and Princess Anne’s head injury.

However, the Duke of Sussex, now settled in California, US, has presumably not been privy to the happenings inside the Palace in the UK.

Although he briefly flew to his home country following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, there was barely any room for their reunion, with the Duke staying elsewhere and the King and Queen taking off for Sandringham in Norfolk.

Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir received an uproarious response, especially since it disseminated supposed details of his wife, Meghan Markle’s disagreement with Kate Middleton over Prince Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress for the 2018 Harry-Meghan wedding. The event seemingly left the Duchess in “tears.”

She also addressed the issue during the Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming the Princess had already apologised for what happened between them and bringing it up again in her absence would be a distasteful decision.

On the other hand, the 39-year-old Duke described an alleged altercation between him and his brother, Prince William, over Markle, whom the latter supposedly called “abrasive.”

The book also spoke at length about Prince Harry's stepmother, Queen Camilla, allegedly handing the media several inside scoops about the royal family to maintain her buzzworthy relevance in public.

However, all these behind-the-scenes bombshells have slipped from the Duke's radar since he stepped down from his royal post.