Could another Prince Harry memoir drop bombshells after Prince William becomes king? Expert suspects ‘he would…'

With his public image largely shrouded in a negative light, Prince Harry could make a major move in the future to “turn around” the world’s perception of him. But, how would he make it happen? He could replicate the buzz previously generated with the release of his 2023 memoir, Spare. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is possibly planning to drop major bombshells after his brother, Prince William, ascends to the throne.

The estranged royal family member had previously set in stone that he has more content up his sleeves beyond what he recounted in his tell-all book, leaving ample room for the possibility of another memoir, detailing his experience as a royal.

The 39-year-old claimed he couldn’t reveal all his cards in Spare because he was forced to scratch out nearly half of the content from the book's initial draft.

Also read | LeBron James and Lakers: Is the basketball superstar staying with LA? Where is the whopping deal headed?

With his major yesteryear fallout with the members of his family, he could also easily spill the beans on the supposed bad blood brewing between his own nuclear unit, including his wife Meghan Markle and their children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - and the royal side of the affairs.

Is a follow-up Prince Harry memoir on the cards? Royal expert comments

Per a new report by the Express, the Prince is supposedly holding off on releasing the next iteration until his father, King Charles, passes away. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield remarked on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died.”

Suspecting “he would release a book after his father passed away,” Schofield added that the Prince’s attempts at constructing a new redemptive story in the public eye would especially come through “if Prince William continues to keep him at arm’s length.”

She further asked, “Because what would the repercussions be if Prince Willia, pushed you out of the fold?”

His first book has already deepened the rift between him and his family, so one can only imagine what a follow-up memoir would do. Even though more than a year has elapsed since it was published, the 2023 release continues to pop up in conversations related to the royals now and then.

Also read | Meghan Markle seeks a ‘remote island’ with Prince Harry to hide from media

Last month, the Duke was warned to avoid venting out more anger through a second book as it would “slam any hope of future reconciliation” with his distanced family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond instead told OK! Magazine that he could possibly redirect his focus to work with the Invictus Games or “the joys of parenthood” in a future book.

Prince Harry told the Telegraph in January 2023 “the first draft was different” and that it had 800 pages, which ultimately got slashed down to 400. “It could have been two books, put it that way,” he said.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” he added, considering that they would never forgive him.

Among the many hard-to-digest revelations, the Duke’s Spare especially vocalised his feelings towards his stepmother, Queen Camilla. Branding her as “the villain,” Harry alleged that she “sacrificed” him and his family on “her personal P.R. altar” to boost her popularity.