Keansburg, New Jersey: Shooting reported near Carr Avenue; first details

A shooting was reported in Keansburg, New Jersey on Monday, July 20. Shots were reportedly fired near Carr Avenue. The Keansburg Police Department is yet to confirm the incident. A shooting was reported in Keansburg, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A cause for the shooting is not known and there are no reports on injuries yet. Details about the suspects are not known either.

A local claimed on a Keansburg Facebook group “CONFIRMED SHOOTING ON CARR AVE NEAR SPLISH SPLASH LAUNDROMAT VICTIM WAS AIRLIFTED POLICE are on the ground with long guns and K-9”.

Another added “Reported Shooting in Keansburg in the area of Carr Avenue. 2 subjects running towards the Boardwalk," sharing a possible update on the suspects. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

A local claimed that the shooting took place at the Circle K there. The convenience store is at the petrol station at 120 Carr Avenue. “We shooting inna burg now — at Circle K,” they wrote, sharing a heartbreak emoticon.

Keansburg, NJ shooting reports: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the shooting reported at Keansburg. “I was worried about you and your brothers,” one told the local who shared that the incident went down at Circle K.

One commented that a person ‘passed away’ at the scene after ‘fist fight turned to shooting’. Another expressed concern asking “Are they searching certain areas or the whole town? Should we be concerned this killer is running around town now?”.

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Yet another angrily remarked “Guns?? WTF happen to the town I grew up over 50 years ago. Disgraceful there were a fist fight be it end social afterwards. Extremely upsetting it literally turned to sh*t. MY best friend lives there. I wish she would just sell the house get the hell out come to Florida.”

Another concerned individual wrote “Why are teenagers carrying guns?! Cops need to figure this out and put an end to this violence. Schools need to step up too with better guidance/resources. Regret moving here because there seems to be so much crime within a square mile, it’s crazy.”

Some others also shared their reactions, with one person remarking they thought it was ‘firecrackers’ going off outside. “Prayers for whomevers loved ones on recieving end of the victim,” another said.

There were also comments of the individual being shifted to Bayshore Medical Center in New Jersey, but these remain unconfirmed.