Taylor Swift shares selfie with Prince William; wishes him on birthday after Eras Tour in London. See pic

The royal family consists of Swifties, and here’s proof. Singer Taylor Swift posed for a selfie with Prince William, George and Charlotte, apart from her boyfriend Tavis Kelce during her Eras Tour in London on June 21. Given that the day also happens to be William’s birthday, she gave him a shoutout by sharing the picture. (Also Read: Prince William shows off ‘brilliant’ dance moves at Taylor Swift's concert) Taylor Swift clicked a selfie with Prince William, George, Charlotte and Travis Kelce after her London concert.

Taylor Swift wishes Prince William on his birthday

Taylor shared a picture on her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), which sees her all smiles as she clicks a picture with Prince William, Travis, George and Charlotte. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start. @KensingtonRoyal,” she wrote, sharing the picture.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared another picture of Taylor clicking a selfie with the royals, writing, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

Prince William and his children caught the concert at Wembley Stadium on the first night of the tour. He was even spotted dancing to Taylor’s Shake It Off during the concert. Louis will likely have stayed home with his mom, Kate Middleton, while his siblings enjoyed the show with dad.

Taylor Swift receives a royal welcome

Taylor was welcomed to London by the royal guard on June 21 when the band played Shake It Off in front of Buckingham Palace. The royal family captioned the video, “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin.” “Coincidentally the motto of The Rifles is ‘Swift and Bold,'” the British Army noted in the comments section.

In 2013, Prince William was led to the stage by Taylor at a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace to Jon Bon Jovi’s rendition of Livin’ on a Prayer. Taylor will also play in London on June 22 and 23.

Taylor performed in Wales for the first time recently, sharing pictures on her social media and writing, “That was truly out of control in the best way – looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people… I’ll never forget it. I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds.”