Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ‘signed’ the divorce papers; to go public with joint statements after…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's fairytale romance appears to be nearing its end. Amid claims that the singer saw her husband as a knight in shining armour, sources close to the couple reveal that the divorce papers have been finalised, they have not yet been filed. Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

While the couple has been working on settling arrangements, they are strategically timing a public announcement with a carefully crafted joint statement. For months, Jen and Ben have been living separately, and although they have not commented on the separation, reports of their marital woes have skyrocketed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘reach divorce settlement’

“They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” a source told Daily Mail. Friends of Lopez have described Affleck's recent actions as a "stab to the heart," including his decision to purchase a new home in Los Angeles and skip both his wife's birthday and their second wedding anniversary in the Hamptons. Meanwhile, other insiders claim Affleck has been actively preparing for the split.

Jen and Ben’s divorce paper ‘signed’

Another source has asserted that while the documents have been signed, the couple will maintain a cordial demeanour upon officially confirming the news. “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Also read: Brad Pitt's heart in pieces over son Pax's bike crash, unable to contact; ‘whenever he calls…’

‘stab to the heart’

Multiple insiders and friends had previously noted how much Jennifer loves Ben and is not ready to throw in the towel just yet. However, the Accountant 2 star seemed to signal his intentions when he moved out of their shared mansion a month ago, settling into a separate home in Brentwood. The pair were last seen together on May 30th and have since made efforts to avoid each other. They even their summers apart with the pop star touring Europe and New York while Ben spent it with kids in LA.

Also read: ‘Black or Indian?’ Donald Trump launches ‘racially insensitive’ attack on Kamala Harris

With the actor now buying his own mansion in LA and their Beverly Hills home on the market, reports are increasingly describing their divorce as inevitable. “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult,” one insider told Radar Online. “J.Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”