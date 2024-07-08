Brad Pitt makes it official with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34; holds her hand at British Grand Prix: Pics

Brad Pitt packed in the PDA with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix. As per a new report by Page Six, Brad and Ines were spotted holding hands while attending the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday. The two smiled as he led her through the crowd in Northamptonshire. (Also read: Brad Pitt takes girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a beach date in Santa Barbara) Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt at the British Grand Prix.

Brad and Ines make it official

In the pictures, Brad was seen in light yellow zippered jacket paired with matching pants and black shades, while Ines opted for a blue dress with a gold necklace. In the pictures, Brad was seen holding the hand of Ines and leading her through the rainy Formula 1 race show.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt hold hands at the British Grand Prix.

More details

Brad and Ines have been linked for around two years now. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year, Brad was first spotted with Ines although he did not pose on the red carpet with her. Brad had presented longtime friend and actor Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for Maestro. The couple also went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023. There were also reports that Brad is ready to propose to Ines very soon and is inclined to start a family with her.

Brad's appearance with Ines comes a day after the teaser trailer of the actor's upcoming film F1 was released. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Brad as a fictional driver named Sonny Hayes who is forced to retire after getting into a crash. Now, he returns to the F1 game alongside a newcomer. The film also stars Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

F1 is slated to release in cinemas on June 25, 2025.