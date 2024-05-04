 Brad Pitt takes girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a beach date in Santa Barbara | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Brad Pitt takes girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a beach date in Santa Barbara

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 04, 2024 01:50 PM IST

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were first linked in 2022. The couple made a rare public appearance this weekend for a date on the beach.

Brad Pitt made a rare public appearance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon on Thursday morning. As per new pictures obtained by Page Six, the actor was seen walking along with Ines on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. Pictures of the two soon surfaced on social media and were shared by fan pages of the actor. (Also read: Brad Pitt moves in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon: Report)

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been dating for a while now.
Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been dating for a while now.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon together

As per the new pictures, Brad was seen in a white shirt with a gold pendant necklace, along with cream-coloured pants. He completed the look with round sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ines opted for a green puffer vest to layer over her white dress. They were joined on the beach with their dog. In one picture, Brad wrapped his arm around the jewelry designer’s shoulders. In a second picture, they were seen facing each other, engaged in deep conversation.

More details

Brad and Ines have been linked for around a year now, but they are yet to make it red carpet official. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Brad had presented longtime friend and actor Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for Maestro, he was accompanied by Ines. The couple also went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023.

Brad is currently in the midst of a high-stakes legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. They decided to get divorced in 2016. The two share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Meanwhile, Ines De Ramon works as a jewelry designer. She was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The two parted ways in 2022, after three years of marriage.

Earlier it was reported that Brad would be reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the director's last film The Movie Critic. Later, Quentin abandoned the project.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Brad Pitt takes girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a beach date in Santa Barbara
