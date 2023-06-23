Tom Cruise says he can do a better Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise will be next seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh instalment in the iconic Mission: Impossible franchise. He had a global blockbuster in Top Gun: Maverick last year, which is the sequel to his 1986 breakthrough Top Gun.

On doing a better MI, Top Gun film

Tom Cruise said that after every screening of his film directed by Christopher, he whispers in the director's ears, “We could do better.” “Not just Mission: Impossible movies, every movie we make, I tell him we can do better. Including Maverick. Oh I think I can (make a better Maverick),” Tom Cruise said in an interview to Fandango.

Tom on moviegoing experience

“My goal as a child was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist, but to work and live there, and understand their culture. You look at my movies, and I've had that, because of everyone who's enabled me and allowed me to entertain them. It's a privilege that I've never taken for granted. It's my passion to make movies. It's my passion to entertain you. And I'll always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone,” Tom said at the premiere in Rome.

About Dead Reckoning Part One

Dead Reckoning is the sequel to Mission: Impossible - Fallout, that released in 2018. Dead Reckoning is being made in two parts. The first will release on July 12 in cinemas and the second is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

The action thriller will see Tom Cruise reprise his iconic role of Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg return as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Fraust, and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis.

Hayley joins the ensemble as Grace. “I've been a huge fan of the Mission: Impossible franchise, of Christopher McQuarrie, of Tom Cruise. So when I was handcuffed with Tom in a scene, I said, 'Wow, I'm in a Tom Cruise movie!' And he responded with, 'No no, I'm in a Hailey Atwell movie!' That's just how Tom is. He's so generous, always bolsters people to do better," Hailey said on joining the Mission: Impossible franchise.

