Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One first reactions: Critics call it another winner for franchise

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the film with Erik Jendresen, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

The film had its world premiere at Rome on Monday evening, with the stars arriving at a packed gala screening in the Auditorium della Conciliazione. Part One follows the events of the 2018 release Fallout, where Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his crew of secret agents had saved the world from a nuclear apocalypse.

Strong positive reactions

The first reactions to the film received positive reactions, focused mainly on the jaw-dropping stunts. Comparisons were also drawn to the previous films of the franchise and whether the new film tops it off.

Screen Rant's Joe Deckelmeier called it his new favourite from the franchise and lavished praise on newcomer Hayley Atwell, "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning' this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite 'Mission: Impossible' film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!" he said.

Meanwhile Perri Nemiroff from Collider called the film a winner and said, “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things in camera makes a HUGE difference, and you can feel it. Also really dug the mission this time around and how the technology they’re after factors into the characters' individual arcs.”

Fandango's Erik Davis also praised the film and said, “I had the absolute best time watching Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One - an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy and intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete and left you dying for what comes next.”

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One release date

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 10 in the UK and July 12 in the US and India. Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set to be released next year on June 28, 2024 and is expected to be Tom’s final chapter as Ethan Hunt.

