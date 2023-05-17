Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One trailer: Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt with more dangerous stunts. Watch

Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the latest Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One trailer. Featuring some death-defying stunts, the new trailer puts the star to test in what seems to be his most challenging mission so far. (Also read: Tom Cruise flies fighter jet, tells King Charles III ‘you can be my wingman’ at coronation concert) Tom Cruise promises more jaw-dropping action sequences in the Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer.

The trailer begins with agent Ethan Hunt stopping his motorcycle right at the end of a cliff end, and pausing to see what lies ahead. "Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you dearly," Agent Eugene Kittridge issues a warning at Ethan, as he and his team attempt to track down a terrifying weapon that threatens to destroy all of humanity. Joining alongside Tom are actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Even though the action-heavy trailer didn't reveal any key details about the plot or the mission, it promises to be a thrilling and high-octane ride with some jaw-dropping set pieces.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer after it was released on YouTube on Wednesday. A fan said, "The fact you know that stunt at the end is 100% real and done by Tom himself is one of the reasons this is one of the best action franchises ever." Another said, "Tom Cruise is 60 years old and still delivers this role with such dedication and awe. His mission impossible flicks are the best action films and I can’t wait to see this film!!"

A fan also said, "I have shivers down the spine and feel really emotional already about this film. We've lived the MI life with Ethan from that very first film and this really will be an emotional ending to the series - Tom you have my admiration already sir!" "Cannot wait to see this film! The first Mission Impossible is still my favorite so hearing Kittridge's voice gave me chills! I love how, ever since his first team were killed, his ONLY mission has been to keep the ones he loves safe. That's it. Great movie franchise!" said another fan.

The release of Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One has been through several hurdles and roadblocks in the past. The production for the film was announced in early 2019, while the COVID-19 pandemic caused an unexpectedly long delay in the shoot. A leaked audio recording of Tom Cruise shouting and cursing out two crew members of the film emerged in late 2020 when the cast and crew were filming in December 2020 in England. Filming finally completed in September 2021.

Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning: Part One is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It will be released in July 12. Meanwhile, Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set to be released next year on June 28, 2024 and is expected to be Tom’s final chapter as Ethan Hunt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON