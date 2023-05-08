Tom Cruise flies fighter jet, tells King Charles III ‘you can be my wingman’ at coronation concert

Tom Cruise made an impressive aerial entry at King Charles III's coronation concert in Windsor on Sunday. A video was played at the concert which showed Tom flying a fighter jet and delivering a message for the king. Before flying away in clouds, Tom said, "Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time." Also read: Princess Charlotte sings along Katy Perry as singer lights up stage with her ‘Roar’ at coronation concert. Watch Tom Cruise was seen in a virtual appearance at the coronation concert.

The 20,000 guests and his fans on social media loved his video from the concert. A fan wrote on Twitter, “Wow. From one king to another.” Another said, “I love he's everywhere at the same time (laughing emoji) TC weekend extravaganza.” One more said, “could watch you over and over.” A Twitter user alo wrote, “That was fantastic. Nice one Tom.” “Great TC! Only you could pull this off!!” read a tweet. “Tom doing Tom things,” wrote one.

Tom Cruise has earlier spent a lot of time in the UK during the shoot for the Mission: Impossible franchise. Among other virtual appearances were Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls who appeared in pre-recorded videos. Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and OTI Mabuse also appeared in "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King."

The concert, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen. Approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance, while millions were expected to be watching at home. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli highlighted the lineup, which also included the British pop group Take That, plus U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Other artists performing for the Windsor Castle spectacle included singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

India's Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word performance as she took to the stage in a printed white gown. She introduced choirs, solo performances and duets.

