Princess Charlotte sings along Katy Perry as singer lights up stage with her ‘Roar’ at coronation concert. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Katy Perry's stage performance at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday was the highlight of the event. She was dressed in a golden gown.

Katy Perry was undoubtedly the highlight of the star-studded coronation concert in Windsor, England on Sunday, held in honour of King Charles III's coronation. Dazzling in a golden ball gown, Katy entertained 20,000 guests with the powerful performance of her hit Roar, as the face of a tiger lighted up above her. Also read: Sonam Kapoor dons white, greets audience with 'namaste' at King Charles III's coronation concert. Watch

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England. (AP)
Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert in Windsor, England. (AP)

She also performed her another hit Firework and dedicated it to King Charles III. "Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people," she said. Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen singing along with Katy from among the audience. The audience was also seen waving the UK flag as Katy sang on stage.

Many on Twitter reacted to a video which showed Princess Charlotte singing along with Katy. A fan wrote, “My favourite bit of the whole evening.” “That was the cutest moment,” said another. One more noted, “She’s trying to keep up with the faster tempo.”

According to a report on People last month, Katy had said, “I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking”

A day before the concert, Katy attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. She was in a lavender skirt top and wore a matching hat. However, she made headlines for a different reason as videos of her struggling to find her seat at the venue went viral. She later reacted to the videos, tweeting, "Don't worry guys I found my seat."

Apart from Katy, Lionel Richie performed All Night Long on stage and had the monarchs cheering for him. Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word performance as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth at the event. She was seen in a white printed dress.

(With ANI inputs)

