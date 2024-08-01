Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt ‘force her silence’ through…

Angelina Jolie reportedly accuses Brad Pitt of attempting to “force her silence” about the alleged abuse she suffered during their marriage by using an $8.5 million nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with Château Miraval winery, according to a RadarOnline report. Brad Pitt feels sorry for what he did to Angelina Jolie(AFP)

The couple divorced just two years after their wedding at the Miraval property.

The Bullet Train star filed a lawsuit against Jolie claiming she violated an “implied contract” when she sold her stake in the winery. Jolie contends that no such contract existed. The dispute has led to a series of legal maneuvers, with both parties requesting the court to compel the other to disclose pertinent information.

Jolie recently requested the judge to order Pitt to provide details about “therapy he voluntarily took” after the infamous “flight incident” that reportedly precipitated their split, as well as information about “his alleged 'overuse or abuse of alcohol'.”

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt feels ‘sorry’, and now he is ‘willing’ to rekindle with his kids

However, Pitt argued that these “private, third-party communications” were “far removed from the issues and allegations” in the winery case.

Jolie has countered that Pitt used “unrelenting efforts to control and financially drain” her while attempting to hide his alleged violent behaviour.

Jolie’s lawyers claim Pitt used NDA to silence abuse allegations

In their latest court filing, Jolie's lawyers argued that the information was “highly relevant” to Pitt's claims. They stated, “Jolie was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling; instead, it was Pitt that refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up.” They added that the NDA covered “his personal conduct.”

Earlier, Pitt requested Jolie to disclose all NDAs she had entered into since 2014, the year they married. Jolie's team objected, arguing that this would be a waste of time and could expose private information about other individuals. Later a Los Angeles judge ordered the Original Sin star to produce “all non-privileged documents in her possession, custody, or control that are responsive to” Pitt’s legal team’s request.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt ‘unable to contact’ son Pax after bike accident: ‘Whenever he calls…’

Pitt's lawsuit, filed in February 2022, claimed that Jolie was bound by an alleged agreement to “hold their interests in Miraval together or sell separately only with the other’s consent.” He argued that she was “unjustly enriched through the unlawful sale of her stake.”

Pitt repeatedly said that they bought Miraval with the intention of passing it down to their children, and he had invested significant time and effort into building it into a successful business. Jolie informed him in 2021 that she no longer wished to be involved in the project.