Ram Gopal Varma: ‘Hollywood makes Oppenheimer, Bollywood makes Thugs of Hindostan’

Ram Gopal Varma never minces words when it comes to speaking on filmmaking, cinema, society or politics. The filmmaker, known for his controversial tweets, recently expressed his views on Indian filmmakers. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said that while Hollywood makes Oppenheimer, Hindi cinema makes Thugs of Hindostan. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma recalls he was 'very disturbed' after choreographer Shiamak Davar saw his father's spirit on a flight) Ram Gopal Varma said that Indian filmmakers think their audiences are dumb.

RGV says Indian directors think audiences are dumb

The Satya director was asked, why it is common for Hollywood filmmakers to be consistent even in their old-age despite changing landscapes. RGV opined, “When you talk about Scorsese, or when you talk about Clint Eastwood, the kind of realism and effectiveness… They’re taking up (interesting) subjects, and getting performances that are top-notch. More than anything else, it is their personal attitude which is reflecting in their films.”

He further said, “First of all, we don’t make such films. We think of the audiences as dumb. Basically, the kind of cinema they make, and the benchmark there… Imagine what is the benchmark here. All the big (Hollywood) stars come together and make Oppenheimer. And here, all the big stars come together and they make Thugs of Hindostan.”

RGV's support for controversial cinema

Apart from his unconventional style of filmmaking, the director has often backed projects of other filmmakers that have received mixed reviews. He is known for praising movies like The Kashmir Files, HanuMan, Animal and Kalki 2898 AD for their vision and execution. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also received immense support from RGV, when he was criticised for glorifying misogyny and violence in Animal.

About Ram Gopal Varma

The filmmaker started his career as a film director with the Telugu movie Siva in 1989. He remade the same film as Shiva in 1990, marking his Bollywood debut. RGV is known for his iconic movies like Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Jungle, Company, Bhoot, Sarkar, Rakta Charitra 1 and Rakya Charitra 2.

RGV recently made a cameo as ‘Chintu’ in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD.