JD Vance reveals asking his son to ‘shut up’ when Trump mentioned picking someone else as VP

Before being chosen as Donald Trump's vice-presidential pick for the upcoming elections, JD Vance was one of the top three contenders alongside Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum. In a candid revelation, Vance shared an incident that occurred moments before the Republican National Convention, where he told his son to "shut the h--- up" about the Pokémon Pikachu. Vance, who faced scrutiny for his 'childless ladies' remarks, described the situation on the Full Send podcast. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, greets Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, before speaking at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Minutes before Trump announced his running mate

On July 15, just days after surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump appeared at the RNC to announce his running mate. The decision, reportedly made at the last minute, was shared by JD Vance, who recounted receiving the call from Trump while in a hotel room with his 7-year-old son, Ewan. Vance described receiving numerous warnings and messages during his flight, including a crucial notice from Trump's campaign to anticipate a "really important call."

The Ohio senator, along with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their three children, aged 7, 4, and 2, flew to Milwaukee to attend the Republican National Convention. He shared that, although he knew he was a shortlisted candidate, he did not receive official confirmation until an hour later.

Vance accepts asking his 7 years old to shut up during Trump call

"I'm on the phone with Donald Trump," Vance told podcasters the Nelk Boys. "I'm like, 'Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds.'” The senator told a story about how his son, who loves collecting Pokémon cards, got super excited talking about Pikachu—one of the biggest characters from the famous Japanese series—while Vance was chatting with the ex-president on the phone.

"He is really into Pokémon cards right now, he’s going through a Pokémon phase... I mean, he’s really into it, so he is trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I am on the phone with Donald Trump.”

Trump informed Vance he ‘will pick someone else’

But, the next message from Trump's team wasn't about the big announcement, but it was definitely not good news, Vance says. He reportedly got a message from someone saying “Hey, you just missed a really important call.” The hillbilly Elegy author recalled returning a call to say, "Hey Sir, what's going on?" The ex-president reportedly told him, “J.D., you missed a really important phone call, and now I'm going to have to go with someone else.”

Vance mentioned that his son didn't mind Trump being on the phone because he "doesn't get what the President of the United States is all about."

"It's the most important phone call of my life," Vance begged his kid "Please just let me take this phone call." The clip of the podcast is now doing rounds on the internet, leading several critics to scrutinise the GOP vice-presidential nominee's parenting approach.