JD Vance's 'smokey' eyes get TikTok scan makeup tutorials, 'Does he wear eyeliner?'

Donald Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, recently found himself in the spotlight—not for any past statement blunders, but for his eye-catching makeup. The internet has been buzzing, questioning how his piercing blue eyes shine so brightly, with many noting how his dark eyelashes frame them perfectly. This online chatter didn’t escape the attention of TikTok creators and comedy show hosts like Desi Lydic of The Daily Show and Jimmy Fallon who took a comedic jab at Vance's makeup choices. JD Vance defends ‘childless cat ladies’ remark amid massive criticism (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)(AP)

TikTok reviews JD Vance's makeup

JD Vance’s eye makeup has taken TikTok by storm, with users scanning his 'smokey' eyes and wondering, "Does he wear eyeliner?" American comedian Desi Lydic took to her satirical news program, the Daily Show to deliver a humorous review of what the public has been gossiping about since Vance entered the heated presidential campaign.

Also read: US election: Kamala Harris' winning odds hit an all time high against Trump, in betting market

The segment, titled "Reviewing Republicans' Beauty Trends," began with Lydic sharing how fans had flooded her DMs, asking her to review JD Vance's fierce eye makeup. She comically described his eyeliner technique, suggesting he applied strokes to the inner parts of his eyes to make his “baby blue eyes pop,” or perhaps, she quipped, “it’s the dark, black part of his soul, maybe it’s Maybelline!”

Lydic then continued her comedic critique by noting how Vance manages to maintain his look throughout a day filled with interviews. Taking a playful dig at his book, Hillbilly Elegy, she speculated that he might be using a Maybelline shade called "Faux Hillbilly" or Revlon's "Business Ewok." She also commented on the Republican efforts to court Silicon Valley fundraisers, blending her makeup review with a sharp political jab.

Tonight show host, Jimmy Fallon also took a lighthearted jab at Vance’s makeup. A video shows Jimmy reacting to the graph which shows how Google searches for ‘Does Vance wear eyeliner’ has skyrocketed. Many TikTok creators also shared their content decoding the style, brand and in some cases recreating the whole look. It won't be wrong to say, the Ohio senator has sparked some fashion frenzy.

Internet reacts

Searching “J.D. Vance” and “eyeliner” on Twitter reveals numerous posts questioning if the senator and Republican vice-presidential candidate is using makeup. “I’m waiting for JD’s Tutorial on correct Smokey strokes,” a social media user wrote. Another is convinced that he uses some top-notch quality makeup urged to name the brand and shaded. “As an esthetician and makeup artist for 25 years, when I saw him I knew he was tinting his lashes,” one more said.

Also read: Kamala Harris accidentally calls herself ‘president’ and the crowd’s reaction is wild: Watch

Many even seized the chance to promote men wearing makeup, stating that Vance's eyes pop and look beautiful with makeup, and questioned what was wrong with that. Others, however, didn't forget his 'cat ladies' and 'drag queen' comments, labelling him as hypocritical for wearing makeup.

Luna Viola, a makeup artist, spoke to The List and said it's pretty likely ance wears some kind of eye makeup, which a lot of public people do. She hinted it could be a dark brown pencil liner on his lower eyelid. But, Viola also pointed out that Vance might just be lucky to have really thick eyelashes and nice genes.