Kamala Harris' husband's ex-wife takes scathing swipe at JD Vance's spouse: ‘Usha is going to be…’

Kamala Harris' family is undoubtedly standing behind her like a rock amidst all the criticism that the US Vice President has been facing since declaring her presidential run following Joe Biden's exit. Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff, previously backed the Democratic candidate after JD Vance mocked her for being “childless”. Now, she has targeted Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio Senator, after he dragged her two children, Cole and Ella, into the “childless cat ladies” row. Kamala Harris' husband's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, has again targetted JD Vance after his "childless cat ladies" remark stoked controversy.(Getty/AP)

Ella has already defended her stepmother, whom she and her brother refer to as “Momala”, from the accusation of being a “childless” woman.

However, Kerstin hasn't forgiven Vance for his “baseless” remark against Harris, as she shared the video of the Donald Trump's running mate and captioned it as, “Usha’s going to be in the ex-wives club in 2025. Mark my words.”

Usha Vance, whose parents are immigrants from India, was born and raised in California. Usha and JD first met at Yale Law School and later tied knot in 2014. The couple share three kids.

Earlier, Kerstin bashed journalist Megyn Kelly after she said Harris supports “sterilization and mutilation of perfectly healthy minor children.”

“For all of you still bitching about JD Vance’s childless cat lady remarks: KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTS THE STERILIZATION & MUTILATION OF PERFECTLY HEALTHY MINOR CHILDREN,” Megyn Kelly stated on X, asking Vance's critics to “get a grip”.

Sharing her post, film producer Kerstin wrote: “WTF is this? So many lies. First they want to control our bodies and what our families “look” like. Then they want to complain about population decline but refuse to support child tax credit, paid family leave, any help for families. Keep lying Megyn- the facts are there!”

Also Read: JD Vance's controversial criticism of Simone Biles' 2021 Tokyo exit resurfaces after Paris win

JD Vance to wage war against ant-child ideology?

Vance discussed his pro-family stance in the video that Kerstin has shared on X, stating that the greatest way to invest now is to make sure the next generation survives.

He declared that he and Trump ought to wage war on the nation's anti-child mindset. He stated that millennial feminist writers have been discussing the negative aspects of having children.

According to Vance, his sister occasionally expressed the opinion that she should postpone the plan of having children. “I tell her you have been a great mom…. People like my sister should not feel like the cultural messaging is that your life is inadequate. People who are sending this message should feel their life is inadequate,” he said.

He further expressed his love and respect for wife and slammed the critics for targeting Usha for her Indian origin. “Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha,” Vance noted.