Alina Habba under fire for 'full racist' attack on Kamala Harris: ‘These people are crass and vile’

Alina Habba, a former attorney of Donald Trump and current campaign supporter, came forward to defend the former ex-President following his racial hoax about Kamala Harris. Alina Habba, gestures as she is introduced at a campaign event for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Trump made the erroneous assertion at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday. He claimed that Harris, his likely Democratic opponent and the US Vice President, had hardly promoted her Indian heritage and later turned “Black” when it was politically beneficial. The GOP presidential candidate has drew immense backlash over his offensive remarks against Harris.

Responding to Trump's comment, Harris said that “The American people deserve better.”

Calling it a “same old show of divisiveness and disrespect”, Harris said, “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.”

“We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us. They are an essential source of our strength,” she told the members of Sigma Gamma Sorority, a historically Black sorority, during the 60th Biennial Boule on Wednesday night.

Habba targets Kamala Harris over her roots

Speaking at a Trump rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Habba targetted the US VP, saying, “I’m going to speak to you, Miss Harris.”

“I’m a strong woman, a mom, a lawyer and an American. And unlike you Kamala, I know who my roots are, I know where I come from and I don’t play around with the Constitution,” she continued.

She claimed Trump, who was found guilty on all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial, is “innocent of any crime other than loving this country.”

Social media fumes over Habba's comments: 'What's she even talking about?'

Social media critics were quick to point out Habba's “who my roots are” blunder to attention, claiming that she was only intensifying his MAGA racism against Harris.

“What's she even talking about? Kamala is quite clear about her heritage,” one X user wrote.

“Alina Habba comes from a parking garage, right?” another quipped.

““Who my roots are”? She’s painfully stupid” a third user reacted, while the fourth one remarked, “Never go full racist.”

“Trump never misses an opportunity to publicly bully a woman of color and pretend he’s the victim. That’s his thing. That’s the campaign strategy for 2024,” another chimed in.