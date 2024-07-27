Usha Chilukuri Vance's friend reveals she was ‘outraged’ by Donald Trump’s…

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Ohio senator JD Vance, found former President Donald Trump's alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots “deeply disturbing,” a new report stated, citing her close friend. However, she is backing the GOP leader's presidential campaign due to her husband's ultimate ambition and devotion for Trump. Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump with US Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee on Thursday. (Rep. National Convention/Youtube)

The former President declared JD as his running mate during the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, where Usha proudly spoke about her spouse, Indian roots and immigrant parents. JD and Usha exchanged vows in 2014.

Usha, who has played a key role in the life and career of her husband, has been facing racist attacks because of her Hindu faith and Indian origin since Trump announced her husband's candidacy.

As she advanced through the country's most elite universities, legal practices, and judicial clerkships, Usha hardly, if ever, offered her insights on the fiercely divisive politics of the country to friends and associates, according to the Washington Post report.

“But she did express revulsion at former president Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021,” it said.

One of her friends, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the outlet that JD's wife told friends she was “outraged by Trump's incitement of the deadly riot at the US Capitol and lamented the social breakdown that fueled his political support.”

The friend further states that Usha was “generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election.”

Her past views contrast with her husband's recent statements as JD has downplayed the Capitol storming and dubbed the arrested people as “political prisoners.”

JD Vance addresses white supremacists' attack on Usha Vance

Appearing in an interview with Megyn Kelly on her podcast, JD Vance spoke about the attacks Usha has faced from white supremacists in the past due to her Indian heritage.

Expressing his love and respect for Usha, he said: “Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha.”

He further called her a “good mom” and hailed her for being such a “brilliant lawyer.” “I’m so proud of her. But yes, her experience has given me some perspective on the way in which it’s really hard for working families in this country.”