Usha Vance's 96-yr-old grandaunt reminds her of Indian roots in a strong message: ‘She should not forget…’

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of JD Vance and Donald Trump's running mate, has taken center stage as the US Presidential race heats up. The Indian-origin wife of US Republican vice-presidential nominee has a great-aunt in Andhra Pradesh who is known as the country's oldest active professor.

Professor Shanthamma Chilukuri,96, still travels 60 km to teach physics to students at a private university in Vizianagaram. Speaking to Reuters over phone, Chilukuri said that their family is “academically strong” and they have always prioritised education.

38-year-old Usha made her political debut at the Republican National Convention stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday when she introduced J.D. Vance, the Senator of Ohio.

Reacting to the news of him being picked as Trump's running mate, S Chilukuri said: “Of course we are happy as a family.”

Notably, Usha is the granddaughter of S Chilukuri's husband Subramanya Sastry’s elder brother, Rama Sastry. Her parents immigrated to the United States in the late 1970s, and they currently work as molecular biology and engineering professors in San Diego.

Usha Vance's grandaunt extends wishes to JD Vance, reminds her of Indian roots

Extending her wishes to Usha and JD, she said: “She should not forget about India and Indians' feelings. If there are any errors, they can be corrected. If any law points are to be included, she can use them in her office and see that Indians are benefited.”

She further said that she will try to invite Usha and JD to India for a short visit “so that people can see her”.

JD and Usha, who tied the knot in 2014, share three kids together. They both first met each other at Yale Law School and got married a year after they graduated.

Usha's contribution to her husband's achievement has been modest but noteworthy. She helped Vance put his ideas about the decline of society in rural white America. which led to the composition of his best-selling novel, Hillbilly Elegy, which Ron Howard turned into a movie in 2020.

In a 2020 Netflix film based on JD Vance's memoir, Usha's character, shares how her father had to start over when he initially came to the country.

“He came here with nothing,” remarked the character portrayed by Indian actor Freida Pinto, who became well-known for playing the lead role in the Academy Award–winning film "Slumdog Millionaire".