JD Vance won't debate VP Kamala Harris ahead of DNC, declares Trump campaign: ‘To do so would be unfair to…’

As former President Donald Trump has announced JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 White House race, all eyes are on potential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Ohio Senator. However, Vance will not debate Harris, stated Trump campaign ahead of the Democratic National Convention in August. Prior to JD Vance's pick, the Trump team consented to a vice presidential debate on Fox News, but the debate's date has not been announced yet.(AP)

Trump named Vance as his presidential candidate earlier this week, describing him as the “best suited” candidate for the position, increasing pressure on Joe Biden to withdraw from the race due to his dismal showing at the CNN debate in late June has raised concerns about whether Harris could succeed him as the front-runner for the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Harris has agreed to consider possible times and dates for a CBS News debate. According to the Associated Press, Harris spoke with Vance on Tuesday, but the two could not agree on the conditions of the event. They also refrained from going into further depth.

Also Read: JD Vance has ‘sold his soul’ to become US' ‘biggest cheerleader’ for Donald Trump, says his ex-roommate

Here's what Trump and Biden te have to say

In response to questions about the debate schedule, senior adviser to the Trump campaign Brian Hughes cited uncertainty surrounding the Democratic nominee for vice president. “We don't know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can't lock in a date before the DNC,” he stated in a statement on running mate debate, as per Newsweek.

“To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom (California Governor), JB Pritzker ( Illinois Governor), Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan Governor), or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate,” Hughes mentioned, referring to well-known Democratic governors who have been named as possible candidates on the party’s ticket should Biden withdraw from the race.

Biden's campaign stated on Wednesday that Harris has agreed to the dates, including August 12th, proposed for a CBS vice presidential debate. Trump campaign has rejected to officially participate in the debate.

Prior to Vance's pick, the Trump team consented to a vice presidential debate on Fox News, but the debate's date has not been announced yet.

Although Biden has made it clear he isn't considering the possibility, senior Democratic adviser told CNN that he is reportedly growing more open to the idea of stepping down.