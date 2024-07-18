JD Vance has ‘sold his soul’ to become US' ‘biggest cheerleader’ for Donald Trump, says his ex-roommate

JD Vance's former Yale Law School roommate blasted Donald Trump's VP nominee for becoming the “nation's biggest cheerleader” for the former President. Calling JD Vance a “very smart person,” attorney Josh McLaurin said Trump's VP nominee is friendly, but added that “he has chosen to drink the Trump-era poison that the Republican Party has to offer,"(AP )

Speaking to The Independent, attorney Josh McLaurin mocked Ohio junior senator Vance for eyeing two spots in American politics.

Calling him a “hypocrite” who has “sold his soul”, he stated if Trump wins the presidency in November, 39-year-old Vance Vance would undoubtedly support his hard-right policies. McLaurin highlighted that Vance was once called Never Trumper, but now he has turned into a “cheerleader” for Trump.

During the interview, he stated that he thinks Vance has fully embraced the “MAGA mindset” and intends to “see a lot more destruction of institutions and norms” as compared to the ordinary elected Republican.

While dubbing Vance a “very smart person” and “friendly”, McLaurin said “but he has chosen to drink the Trump-era poison that the Republican Party has to offer, so that he can maximize his influence in the short run.”

On Monday, Trump named Vance his running mate for the 2024 White House race during the opening of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. McLaurin ridiculed Vance in a post on X shortly after the announcement. “I’m the guy JD Vance sent the ‘America’s Hitler’ text to in 2016… Obviously he’s a sellout, but the bigger deal is he’s angry and vindictive,” he wrote.

In his post, which has garnered over 1.8 million views, McLaurin was speaking about a text that Vance had sent him following Trump’s inauguration.

McLaurin went on to call Vance “the perfect fit for Trump’s revenge”, stressing that “JD’s rise is a triumph for angry jerks everywhere.”

On Tuesday, Vance stated to Fox News host Sean Hannity that Trump's performance in office had “changed my mind”.

However, McLaurin claims that Vance “has chosen a very destructive path” by taking on a significant role “in the Trump moment.”

JD Vance intends to become youngest VPs in US history

During his RNC speech, Vance swore to defend working-class Americans, whom he said the Democrats had “cast aside and forgotten.”

As he attacked “career politicians” like President Joe Biden, the Ohio senator called Trump the country's “last best hope.”

On Wednesday night, Biden's account on X retaliated against Vance for his views on abortion and Ukraine.

Vance aspires to become one of the youngest vice presidents in American history.