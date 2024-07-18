‘I'm a Trump too': Trump's granddaughter Kai targets media in powerful RNC speech, says it was ‘heartbreaking’ when…

Kai Madison Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former US President Donald Trump, graced the stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC), offering a rare glimpse into his private life. Kai Madison Trump, former US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (AFP)

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., and Vanessa Trump, his former spouse. She enjoys playing golf as much as Trump does. She often shares pictures of her golf game on her Instagram handle. Kai is supporting her grandfather's candidacy like her dad, demonstrating that the Trump family is a legitimate political dynasty.

On Wednesday night in Milwaukee, 17-year-old Kai addressed the convention to share the side of Trump that most “people don't often see.”

Highlighting her bonding with Trump, she said they both play golf together, adding that her grandfather “tries to get into my head” when they're not on the same team. “But he's always surprised when I don't let him. I remind him, I'm a Trump too,” she quipped.

She further spoke about the recent assassination attempt on Trump during his Pennsylvania rally. “I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot and I just wanted to know if he was ok, it was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person.”

Kai stressed that there are a lot of people to assist Trump and he's still standing firmly despite the shooting incident and his ongoing legal battles. She called Trump an “inspiration”, stating that “I love you”.

Kai targets media, reveals Trump's relationship with his grandkids

Kai, who was marking a crucial debut for the next generation of Trumps, will not be able to cast a ballot in this year's election.

Giving a speech for the first time ever, she hit out at the media for making her “loving and caring” grandpa “look like a different person”.

Stating that “I know him for who he is”, she asserted that Trump truly wants the “best” for the United States, and “he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

Kai mentioned that her grandfather was always interested in knowing how his grandkids were doing in school. Calling Trump a "normal grandpa", she said he gives his grandchildren “candy and soda when our parents aren't looking.”

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his,” Kai stated. “But then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later.”

Referring to criminal cases filed against Trump, she said, “Even when he's going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I'm doing.”

She further highlighted that Trump constantly motivates her to work hard and strive to be the best person. “Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him.”

Trump grinned throughout Kai's speech, which adds to the increasing number of testimonies that seek to reveal a more intimate side of the Republican leader.

Following Trump's shooting incident, Kai shared an encouraging message on social media to boost his confidence ahead of November elections. “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!” she wrote with a picture of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist following the assassination attempt.

Earlier, she had posted a picture of herself and Trump on Instagram after winning a competition at the Trump International Palm Beach golf club.