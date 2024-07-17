RNC 2024: Ted Cruz honours Americans murdered by illegal immigrants, including Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Sen. Ted Cruz honoured Americans murdered by illegal immigrants, including Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray. While Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mom, was raped and killed by 23-year-old Victor Martinez Hernandez, Nungaray was a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a creek in north Houston. She was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed by Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26. Ted Cruz honours Americans murdered by illegal immigrants (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)

"Only twelve years old," Cruz said of Nungaray. "It was just one month ago today that she was brutally raped and murdered in Houston by two men who were supposed to be detained and monitored, but instead released and allowed to roam free."

Cruz also remembered Morin, “a beautiful mother of five.” "Democrats cynically decided they wanted votes from illegals more than they wanted to protect our children," Cruz added.

‘Trump called my family to offer condolences’

Joe Biden’s immigration policies have been widely criticised after several women became victims of violence by illegal immigrants, including Laken Riley. At the RNC, Morin’s brother alleged that Biden and Kamala Harris have still not offered the family their condolences.

"Open borders are often portrayed as compassionate and virtuous, but there is nothing compassionate about allowing violent criminals into our country and robbing children of their mother," Michael Morin said.

"My sister's death as preventable. The monster arrested for killing Rachel entered the US unlawfully after killing a woman in El Salvador," he told the convention. "Yet to this day we have not heard from Joe Biden or Kamala Harris."

"They never apologized, but when Rachel was killed President Trump called my family to offer condolences," he added. "He wanted to meet with us. He cared. That is leadership."

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one count each of sex offense and kidnapping for the ruthless attack on Morin in 2023. Rangel and Ramos were charged with capital murder in Nungaray's death.