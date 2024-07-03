Rachel Morin's alleged killer indicted in ‘crucial step in pursuing justice,’ what are the charges against him?

An illegal immigrant accused of brutally raping and killing Maryland mom Rachel Morin was indicted this week. An attorney of the victim’s family has called this a “crucial step.” Rachel Morin's alleged killer Victor Martinez-Hernandez indicted in ‘crucial step in pursuing justice' (Rachel Morin/Facebook, Harford County Sheriff's Office)

A Maryland grand jury voted to formally charge 23-year-old Victor Martinez Hernandez with two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one count each of sex offense and kidnapping for the ruthless attack on Morin in 2023. Martinez-Hernandez allegedly ambushed and killed her on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

“The indictment marks a crucial step in pursuing justice for Rachel Morin and her family,” attorney Randolph Rice said in a statement, according to New York Post. “This is a significant step toward achieving justice for Rachel Morin and holding the defendant accountable for this heinous crime.”

‘I’m sure she was thinking of her children and thinking about all the things she’s going to lose’

Martinez-Hernandez, a migrant from El Salvador, is believed to have had connections to Salvadoran street gangs. He allegedly has a violent past, and is accused of at least one more murder. After a nationwide manhunt, he was arrested last month at a bar in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, said she is haunted by the thoughts of what her daughter’s final moments may have been like. “I’m sure she knew she wasn’t going to live,” Patty told Fox News Digital in the past. “I’m sure she was thinking of her children and thinking about all the things she’s going to lose, and this is going to be the end of her life. She must have felt so helpless.”

Martinez-Hernandez is reportedly due back in Harford County Circuit Court July 22. He is believed to have crossed into the US illegally in February 2023, and stayed in the US for six months before attacking Morin, who was walking alone on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.