Rachel Morin murder: Biden blasted after illegal immigrant's arrest, 'It's his policies that put all Americans at risk'

Joe Biden's border policies are being questioned yet again after an illegal immigrant was charged in the murder of Maryland mother Rachel Morin. This comes months after Laken Riley’s murder and the subsequent arrest of her killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, also an illegal immigrant. Rachel Morin murder: Joe Biden blasted after illegal immigrant's arrest (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque, Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Morin was raped and murdered by 23-year-old Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who is believed to have crossed into the United States illegally back in January 2023. The migrant from El Salvador allegedly committed at least one other homicide. He has connections to Salvadoran street gangs, and has a violent history.

Martinez-Hernandez was in the US for six months before killing Morin. He has been booked on first-degree murder and first-degree rape charges.

Breanna Morello, who hosts The Breanna Morello Show, shared the news in an X post, noting that “Victor Martinez-Hernandez illegally crossed into the US in February 2023 after he vicously murdered another young woman.”

‘Another American was tragically killed because Biden refused to secure our border’

In the comment section of Morello’s post, several users questioned the US’ immigration laws and blamed Joe Biden for his border policies, with one of them saying, “Deport every last one of them.” “She should be alive today but our government is f**ing inept,” one user said, while another wrote, “Women should always train and carry in america now. The illegals have taken over.” “Joe Biden is responsible,” one user said, referring to the president’s border policies. Another wrote, “Biden has blood on his hands. Lot's of it”.

“Another American was tragically killed because Biden refused to secure our border,” one user wrote, while another said, “Biden has blood on his hands. It's his policies that put all Americans at risk. May Rachel Morin 's Memory be a blessing and may her children find solice in her love for them.” One user said, “Just another open border day in America.”