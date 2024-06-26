Slain Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Biden for letting ‘devastating’ border policies play out as he sits in 'an ivory tower’

Murdered Maryland mom Rachel Morin’s mother has blasted Joe Biden for letting his “devastating” US border policies to play out while the president is himself sitting in an “ivory tower.” Rachel was raped and killed by Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, a migrant from El Salvador, on a Maryland hiking trail last year. Rachel Morin’s (L) mom blasts Biden for letting ‘devastating’ border policies play out as he sits in 'an ivory tower’ (Harford County Sheriff's Office, REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

Patty Morin, Rachel’s mom, called out Biden’s handling of the ongoing border crisis in an interview with Fox News. “It’s like they’re pretending these immigration problems don’t exist and people aren’t being harmed and killed by their policies,” Patty said of the Biden administration’s policies.

“The victims are those that are being killed but also their loved ones that they’ve left behind. It’s devastating to the community,” she added.

‘It’s like he’s sitting in an ivory tower, and we’re just down here’

A grieving Patty reportedly watched as Martinez-Hernandez made a virtual appearance last week in a Maryland courtroom. “The emotions were so overwhelming,” the mom said of laying eyes on Hernandez. “I couldn’t bear the pain [of seeing him],” Patty said.

Rachel’s murder is one among many recent murders and other crimes committed in the United States by illegal immigrants. “President Biden hasn’t really showed any concern for anything the American people have voiced on this issue,” Patty said of the border crisis. “It’s like he’s sitting in an ivory tower, and we’re just down here. He’s not connected with the everyday person.”

“I’m not against immigration, but you don’t just open the front door to your house and invite any stranger in off the street. You vet them at the door. ‘Who are you? Why are you here?’ You learn about them and decide if they’re safe before letting them into your home,” she continued.

She added, “Our country shouldn’t behave differently.”

Martinez-Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the death of Rachel.