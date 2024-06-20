 Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Alejandro Mayorkas for calling her slain daughter ‘individual’: ‘Makes her an object’ - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Alejandro Mayorkas for calling her slain daughter ‘individual’: ‘Makes her an object’

BySumanti Sen
Jun 20, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin’s mom has called out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for referring to her daughter as an “individual."

Murdered Maryland mother Rachel Morin’s mom has called out Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for referring to her daughter as an “individual” in an interview on Tuesday, June 18. “It’s a completely political statement because they’re not even willing to acknowledge that she was a mother, a daughter,” Patty Morin told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Alejandro Mayorkas for calling her slain daughter ‘individual’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Harford County Sheriff's Office)
Rachel Morin’s mom blasts Alejandro Mayorkas for calling her slain daughter ‘individual’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Harford County Sheriff's Office)

“It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object,” Patty said, adding that no one from the Joe Biden administration has reached out to her family after Morin’s killer, a migrant from El Salvador, was arrested. The illegal immigrant, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, allegedly killed Morin on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

What did Alejandro Mayorkas say?

Mayorkas appeared on CNN for an interview and was asked about Morin’s murder. He was asked about his response to critics saying the administration’s policies were responsible for violent crimes.

In his reply, Mayorkas referred to Morin as “the individual.” “First and foremost of course our hearts break for the children, the loved ones and the friends of the individual who was murdered — the woman, the mother,” Mayorkas told Jim Acosta.

“A criminal is responsible for the criminal act,” he added. “The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and forcefully so.”

Mayorkas’ remark enraged Morin’s family. “They just seem to be disconnected completely from what is happening at the southern border and how it is affecting Americans,” Morin family attorney Randolph Rice said during an interview on The Ingraham Angle.

“They are hemorrhaging at the southern border and they’re arguing about what kind of bandaid to put on it when instead they should be putting a tourniquet on it and stopping this flow so that we don’t have another Rachel Morin,” Rice added.

Martinez-Hernandez, who is also accused of another murder, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Morin’s death. Morin’s sister has told New York Post that she believes the suspect may have killed more people.

Rachel Morin's mom blasts Alejandro Mayorkas for calling her slain daughter 'individual': 'Makes her an object'
