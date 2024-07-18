Kids recreate Donald Trump assassination attempt in viral video: ‘Those most impressionable watching’

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped death after a shooter opened fire at him during an event. The incident took place during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Following the incident, social media has been abuzz with numerous posts. Amid those posts, one by a group of kids has gone viral. It shows them reenacting the assassination attempt. Since being shared, the video has raised concerns about children being exposed to violence. The image shows a group of kids who recreated the Donald Trump assassination attempt. (Screengrab)

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being reshared on X. The video shows one kid pretending to be Trump and the others from social services. They capture each part of the event, including the former president’s iconic gesture after the failed assassination attempt.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Who fired at Donald Trump?

As per investigators, a local man, Thomas Matthew Crooks, is responsible for the assassination attempt. An audience member died, reportedly while trying to protect his family. Two others were also left wounded in the incident.

Since the incident, many have taken to social media to voice their anger with the Secret Service. Many accused the agents assigned to protect the former president of not reacting immediately. They also claimed that they failed to take action even after spotting the shooter minutes before the attempt.

Since the assassination attempt, a video has been going viral that shows how the shot was perfectly centred in the middle of the former president’s head. The situation would have been fatal if Trump didn’t tilt his head. Instead of skimming the ear, the bullet would have penetrated his skull.