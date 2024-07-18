Will Melania join Donald Trump at RNC before it concludes? Son Eric provides update

Melania Trump has not been seen in public ever since her husband, Donald Trump, survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. She has not even been seen at the Republican National Convention, where other members of the Trump family were in attendance. As questions loomed over the former first lady’s absence, she is now expected to appear at the Republican National Convention before it concludes. Will Melania join Donald Trump at RNC before it concludes? (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)

On Wednesday, July 17, Trump’s son Eric Trump revealed that both Melania and his sister Ivanka Trump will attend the convention on Thursday, July 18. Eric said that Melania and Ivanka would be “in full force and effect” at the convention. He added that the entire family is “cohesive” and is backing Trump.

“Ivanka’s been an incredible supporter of my father. I think you know that; she’s been in the White House for a four-year period of time and loves him dearly,” Eric said in a conversation with CBS Mornings.

Calls for Melania Trump to speak at the RNC

Melania and Ivanka have been missing for most of Trump’s 2024 campaign cycle, but it is Melania’s absence from the public eye after the assassination attempt on her husband that surprised people. Other members of Trump’s family joined him at the convention in the first few days, including Eric and his wife and GOP Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos. Barron Trump, however, did not attend the event.

Many called for Melania to speak at the convention, including libertarian political commentator Kennedy. In an article on Daily Mail, Kennedy blasted people with a lack of sympathy for Trump over his assassination attempt, and those who have been floating conspiracy theories.

Speaking of Melania, Kennedy wrote, “As first lady, she intentionally steered clear of the political fray – keeping a low profile on the campaign trail and in the White House. According to her husband, she 'hates' political life – and what ordinary person wouldn't.”

Kennedy then called out people who criticised Melania for her “reluctance to get down and dirty in the partisan mud.” “They still seized on every opportunity to criticize her – whether it was over Christmas decorations or perceived fractures in her marriage. And the most vile among her critics even spread false smears about her son, Barron,” she wrote.

Calling for Melania to speak at the RNC, Kennedy said, “I, for one, am looking forward to a possible Melania runaway appearance at the RNC on Thursday night – because if she speaks, it will be one of the only sane voices I've heard in some time.”