JD and Usha Vance: A match made in Yale, cemented over Indian food

Usha Vance, wife of Republican nominee for vice-president of the United States, JD Vance, opened up about their unlikely love story during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance(Getty Images via AFP)

The Indian-origin lawyer highlighted their vastly different backgrounds as she called their love story a testament to “this great country.”

The daughter of Indian immigrants who grew up in a tight-knit, loving family in San Diego, Usha Chilukuri Vance met her husband, JD Vance, when they were both students at Yale University. In stark contrast to her stable upbringing, JD was a “working class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom to end up at Yale Law School,” said Usha.

It was at Yale Law School that the two first met and became friends. “We were friends first, because, I mean, who wouldn't want to be friends with JD?” Usha revealed, describing her husband as “a tough Marine who had served in Iraq, but whose idea of a good time was playing with puppies and watching the movie ‘Babe.’”

“Meat and potatoes guy”

Usha again acknowledged her Indian roots and spoke about finding common ground in their differences. She described her husband as a “meat and potatoes” guy who adapted to her vegetarian diet and even learned to cook Indian food. Usha was raised a Hindu, while her husband is a Christian.

“He wanted to know everything about me… although he is a meat and potatoes guy, he adapted to my vegetarian diet and learned to cook food from my mother - Indian food,” she added.

The Indian-American lawyer said her husband soon became an integral part of their family and is still the same person he was all those years ago - except for the fact he now has a beard.

Usha and JD Vance got married in 2014 and have three children together.