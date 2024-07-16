Anant Ambani's extravagant wedding venue had an entire floor just for 2500 vegetarian dishes. Watch video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration in Mumbai was a grand affair and was attended by the who's who of the business, political and entertainment worlds. Now, an inside video shared by Curly Tales from the festivities proves just how memorable and magnificent this high-profile wedding was. Also read | How foreign media covered Ambani wedding: Extravagant, lavish, world’s most expensive The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. (Pics: Instagram and Curly Tales)

Watch Ambani wedding venue video

Did you know an entire floor was dedicated to just food? The Ambani family reportedly served over 2500 dishes – all pure vegetarian – from all over India and the world, and the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, herself picked the chaats. What's more, the streets of Banaras were recreated complement the 'Banaras chaat shops' featuring tamatar ki chaat, palak patta chaat, tikki chole and more. The Ambanis even had a special stall for Banarasi paan. Moreover, the desserts looked too good to eat.

Speaking about the massive wedding venue, as per Curly Tales, there were 20 gates, with the celebrities entering from gate number 11. Gold carts were provided to ferry the guests. Flowers and interesting light fixtures adorned all three flowers of Jio World Convention Centre.

Reactions to food options at Ambani wedding

Reacting to the wedding venue video shared on Reddit, one person wrote, "Did all their pre-wedding and wedding events only have veg food?" Another said, "Oh .. how I wish I was there and tasted every item there." A comment also read, "Are you telling me 2500 dishes were veg, like even the VIPs were served veg?? Boris Johnson was served veg?!!! Good thing Trump didn't come..."

A person also commented, "Non vegetarians can eat all vegetarian so I don’t see why there had to be non veg. Most Indian weddings do not serve non veg on the actual wedding/phera day."

Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony of Anant and Radhika; they touched his feet as he gave the newlyweds his blessings.

Radhika continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her wedding in an ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15.