Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff gives savage reply to JD Vance over ‘childless’ comment: ‘How can you…’

Kamala Harris has been overwhelmingly supported by her fans, coworkers, and Hollywood celebrities after JD Vance's “childless cat lady” remark in a resurfaced 2021 interview. The US Vice President's family dismissed Vance's comments as "baseless" and stood by her side like a rock. The latest family member in the row to back Harris is her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. Kamala Harris stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, shared a story on Instagram to back her stepmom against JD Vance's 'childless' comment.(Insta/Harris)

“We are effectively run in this country … by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too,” Vance told Tucker Carlson in the Fox News interview.

Hitting back at Donald Trump's VP nominee, Ella wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” In her story, she was referring to her brother, Cole Emhoff.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife Kerstin shared two kids – Cole, 29, and Ella, 25.

‘I love my three parents’, says Ella

Ella, who endearingly calls Harris “Momala”, firmly stated, “I love my three parents.”

She further shared a screenshot of a quote in which her mother, Kerstin Emhoff, backed Harris against Vance's controversial comments.

“@kemhoff say it louder for the people in the back,” Ella wrote in her story.

In an interview with CNN, Kerstin, who was married to Dough Emhoff from 1992 to 2008, blasted the Ohio Senator for mocking Harris' role as a stepmother.

Kerstin, 57, called the remarks made by Vance as “baseless attacks” on Harris. She praised the US VP as “loving” and “nurturing”.

Harris emerged as the presumed Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election shortly after Biden withdrew from the campaign. Following this, Vance's misogynistic comments garnered attention of the media.

The 81-year-old President, who had withdrawn his bid for a second term, quickly endorsed Harris.

Last week, Republican contender and former president Donald Trump revealed that Vance will be his running mate.