Anime fans, get ready to mark your calendars! March 2024 brings a diverse and exciting lineup of new and returning anime series and movies. From the highly anticipated adaptation of the classic video game Dragon Quest to the heartwarming continuation of My Happy Marriage, there's something for everyone in this month's anime releases. March 2024 anime releases: Dragon Quest, Pokémon Horizons, My Happy Marriage OVA and more(Pic- Netflix)

All the anime releases in March on Netflix

The Pokemon Horizons:

The premiere of Season 1 of Pokemon Horizons on Netflix is approaching. This next chapter signifies the eighth series of the Pokemon anime, focusing on the escapades of protagonists Lika and Roy in the Pokemon universe. Season 1 is set to debut on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

“Young Dai embarks on an epic journey to become a legendary hero, training with his loyal companions to save the world from the resurrected Demon King.” Netflix's first season of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will debut on March 1st, 2024. The cast of this adaptation, which consists of 100 24-minute episodes, includes Mikako Komatsu, Yuuki Kaji, Sori Hayami, Atsumi Tanezaki, and Toshiyuki Toyonaga.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

“As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.” Starring Shou Komura, Kikunosuke Toya, Aino Shimada the show will start streaming on Netflix on March 24th with every new episode releasing on Sunday.

Anime shows releasing in March

Ninja Kamui

Where to watch: Adult Swim

According to the official synopsis, the series centers on Joe Higan, a former ninja who is targeted by assassins seeking revenge for his betrayal. After leaving his clan and taking refuge in rural America, Joe and his family are relentlessly pursued by those seeking vengeance. The series airs new episodes every Sunday on Adult Swim.

Paripi Koumei: Road to Summer Sonia

Releasing on March 1

The webcomic that debuted in 2022 served as the inspiration for the 12-episode anime miniseries. The narrative follows Zhuge Kongming, one of the best strategists in ancient China, as he reincarnates into the present day following his death in combat.

Ensemble Stars!! Tsuioku Selection Checkmate

Releasing on Crunchyroll on March 10

Adapted from the popular game Checkmate, Ensemble Stars!!, Tsuioku Selection is a beloved idol anime that premiered nearly four years ago. Fans have long awaited a sequel or return, and their wishes are finally coming true. An Original Net Animation series is set to debut soon, much to the delight of fans eagerly anticipating its release.

My Happy Marriage OVA

Releasing on Netflix on March 15

A historical romance anime named My Happy Marriage stole hearts in its 2023 debut, becoming a hit on Netflix. This success spurred not only a live-action adaptation but also an upcoming OVA, an original video animation episode offering a lighter glimpse into the characters' lives. Though only one episode long, the OVA has fans eagerly awaiting its release.