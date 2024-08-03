Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are to get engaged soon: Report

American pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end player Travis Kelce will be engaged soon. A source close to Kelce said that the engagement will happen soon. A source said the football player has been planning on the proposal for the past few days. Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour and spending as much time as possible with beau Kelce. FILE = Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are soon to be engaged. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

Swift and Kelce will soon be engaged

A source close to the Chiefs player informed that he is planning to put a ring on Swift soon and will put an end to speculations about their future together. The source said, “The engagement is happening soon.” Kelce’s rep denied having any official plans for an engagement. However, there are speculations about the couple already being engaged.

According to Page Six, in December the media outlet reported about Kelce’s hunt for a perfect ring and he asked for permission from the Lover singer’s father, Scott Swift before he popped the question. A Page Six source previously claimed, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

In a hear and say, one of the Chief execs’ wives was heard telling others that Swift and Kelce are already engaged in a hotel room. But it is unclear if the statement was true or if she was discussing the spreading rumours.

The source said the couple have planned to get engaged this summer.

Swift plans to spend time with Kelce

The Folklore singer will be on break from her grand Eras Tour this August and has planned to spend it with Kelce. The source said, “Taylor is going to be spending a lot of time in Kansas City.” Swift is currently performing her gigs in Europe and will resume her tour after her short break in October. The massively successful tour will come to an end on December 8 in Vancouver. Kelce is already back at training camp with the team to prepare for the upcoming NFL season.