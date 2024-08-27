Blake Lively's sister Robyn calls actress ‘one of the best humans’ amid It Ends With Us drama

Robyn Lively is showing love to her little sister, Blake Lively, as she continues to face online criticism. The 54-year-old actress praised the Gossip Girl star, calling her “one of the best humans,” in a sweet birthday tribute shared on Instagram on Sunday. Though her latest film, It Ends With Us, broke box office records, Blake faced severe backlash during her press tour for the film. Blake Lively's sister Robyn paid a sweet birthday tribute to her amid It Ends With Us drama(Instagram/ Robyn Lively)

Blake Lively’s sister Robyn defends actress amid It Ends With Us drama

The 37-year-old actress was heavily criticised online for her “tone-deaf” publicity of the film based on Colleen Hoover's hit romance novel. There had also been reports of an alleged feud between Blake and her co-star Justin Baldoni.

In addition to the rumours about on-set creative differences, the A Simple Favor star has been accused of being a “mean girl” in her past interviews. As negativity continues to plague the success of Blake's highest-grossing film, her elder sister paid a sweet tribute to her in a sweet Instagram post.

“That’s my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches!” Robyn captioned the post featuring a carousel of photos of the two sisters.

Blake's fans also extended their support to her in the comments, with one writing, “Blake is a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices Happy birthday Blake!!” Agreeing to the comment, Robyn wrote, “Thank you for this.”

Another user wrote, “Happy Birthday! I think it is very easy to type hate and put your phone away. The public can never really know you or your sister. Your truth is the only truth that matters. Family and friends are who love and see us as we really are.”