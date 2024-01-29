Amy Jackson announces engagement with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. See dreamy pics from the proposal

Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her boyfriend, actor-musician Ed Westwick. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple shared a joint post. (Also Read | Amy Jackson wraps up shooting of Crakk) Amy Jackson with Ed Westwick shared a post.

Amy and Ed are engaged

Ed proposed to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge. In the pictures, Amy was seen in a white suit while Ed wore a grey jacket, olive green pants and shoes. The first picture showed Ed on his knees as Amy clasped her mouth.

Amy shares pics

Amy wrapped her arms around him as they posed for the camera in the next picture. The third photo showed Amy and Ed hugging each other as a small group of tourists stood nearby. The couple also posted a candid picture of themselves.

Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, “Hell yes (ring emoji).” Reacting to the post, Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan posted red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yessss!! Best news.” Athiya Shetty wrote, “Congratulations.”

Amy's upcoming film

The news comes just a month after Amy announced the wrap of her upcoming action thriller film Crakk. On Instagram, she had shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "2023. It's been a good one. Thank you for all the epic reviews and feedback for the first drop of #CRAKK - in cinemas worldwide 23rd February 2024."

About Crakk

Apart from Amy, Crakk also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film which received good responses from the audiences. Crakk is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who has helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3. It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Amy has worked in films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Akshay Kumar's Singh is Bling, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and in actor Vikram's I.

