Amy Jackson shares pictures from her Udaipur trip with boyfriend Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson has been sharing pictures on her Instagram ever since her actor-boyfriend Ed Westwick landed in Mumbai. The couple are currently in Udaipur, Rajasthan and having a gala time. Amy shared a bunch of pictures from their Rajasthan trip on Instagram on Tuesday. (Also read: Ed Westwick shares a kiss with Amy Jackson at Gateway of India, reveals what he likes most about India) Amy Jackson with Ed Westwick in Udaipur.

Amy's Udaipur trip

Amy took to Instagram to share how she has been spending time in Udaipur with her actor-boyfriend Ed Westwick. In one of the pictures, Amy shared Ed sitting in their hotel room in a white bathrobe. Amy also shared pictures from their breakfast table as she and Ed enjoyed the delicacies spread in front of them. She also shared a snap of the beautiful landscape that was visible from their place of stay there. She captioned the post with a short and sweet, "Long, lazy monsoon mornings (star emoticons)"

Fan reactions

Amy also replied to a bunch of fans who commented on his post. One said, "Welcome to My Rajasthan," to which Amy replied, "we love itttt!!!" Another said, "You look amazing Amy (red heart emoticon) hope you 2 enjoy your time there to the fullest." Amy replied, "Thankyou! This place is stunning." Another wrote, "I love this place," to which she replied, "its so magical!"

Ed's Instagram posts

Meanwhile Ed also shared a picture with Amy in his Instagram post and captioned it, "Maharaja vibes." He had earlier shared pictures from his sightseeing in the city of Mumbai. He was accompanied by Amy, as they shared a kiss in front of the Gateway of India. Ed captioned the post with a short and sweet note, and wrote: "Gateway 2 India." Amy reacted to the post and commented with a red heart emoticon.

Amy and Ed's relationship

Ed and Amy Jackson confirmed their relationship when Amy made an Instagram post in June last year. She was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on the CW Network's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom White Gold. Ed had made his film debut with Children of Men (2006).

