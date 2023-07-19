Ed Westwick spotted upon arrival in India, says ‘Namaste Mumbai'

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Wednesday. According to reports, the actor is here to visit girlfriend Amy Jackson. (Also read: Amy Jackson finally confirms dating Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick, shares romantic pic) Ed Westwick at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

Ed was spotted by the paparazzo exiting the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. In the small video that was soon posted on Instagram, the actor was seen walking out of the airport with the paparazzo following him from the front. Ed looked cool in a deep blue tee paired with a blue jacket and sea green shorts.

Ed had been sharing snippets about his flight to Mumbai on Instagram. He shared that the TV had stopped working in his seat. He also posted a picture of the flight landing at Mumbai and wrote in the caption, “Namaste Mumbai” and also shared a picture of the Mumbai streets on his Instagram Stories.

At the airport, the actor posed for the shutterbugs and then made his way out. The caption of the post gave information around Ed's visit to India. "Spotted: Chuck Bass in Mumbai! Ed Westwick here to attend girl friend Amys #Opperhiemer premiere and stop by at friend Vedant Mahajan's MVM Event this Sunday, creating a stir in the city of dreams," read the caption.

Amy and Ed's relationship

Amy Jackson confirmed dating the actor with an Instagram post in June last year. She was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September in 2019. Their split was confirmed in 2021 when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced the birth of Andreas.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on the CW Network's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom White Gold. Ed had made his film debut with Children of Men (2006). He later appeared in films such as, Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom and many more.

Amy Jackson made their relationship red carpet official a year ago. Amy and Ed Westwick walked together on the red carpet at the 2022 National Film Awards in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail