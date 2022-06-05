Amy Jackson finally confirms dating Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick, shares romantic pic

Actor Amy Jackson finally seems to have made her relationship with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick official on Instagram. She shared an intimate picture with Ed on the picture sharing platform, days after being spotted walking hand in hand in London. The picture shows her in a black top, posing with her arms around Ed. Also read: Amy Jackson dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick? Actors spotted holding hands in London. See pics inside

Amy seems to be travelling with him and her son, Andreas Jax Panayiotou at present. Last month, paparazzi had spotted Amy and Ed holding hands as walked on a London street. Both of them were twinning in grey casuals.

Amy Jackson shared a new picture on Instagram Stories.

Ed is known for playing playboy Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl. The show also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and othersß. Ed also played the lead in the sitcom, White Gold.

Amy is a British actor who made her debut in India with Madrasapattinam in 2010. She also starred in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. She was last seen in Rajinikanth's big budget film, 2.0.

She recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She was seen in a lemon green strapless dress. She also attended a Cannes bash in a baby pink gown with a long train.

Amy was earlier in relationship with George Panayiotou. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Andreas in September in the same year. The two were rumoured to have separated last year but they never confirmed the same. The split was confirmed when Amy deleted all photos of George, including the post in which they announced the birth of Andreas and a post shared by the actor on Father's Day.

In March, she shared a video featuring her two-and-a-half-year-old son on the occasion of Mother's Day. She captioned it, "Phwoarrrr feeling like the luckiest lady alive to call you mine… A whole bundle of bursting love, weirdness and wonder - thanks for having me as your Mamma. ‘Disclosure’ High pitched squeaky voice came with the ‘Mum Badge’. #MothersDay."

