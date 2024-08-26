Alexa Nikolas calls Blake Lively's It Ends With US a ‘complete disaster and shame’; netizens react

The controversy surrounding Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us continues to escalate, with fresh allegations now surfacing. Alexa Nikolas, known for her role on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, recently criticised the Gossip Girl star for including a song by her ex-husband Mike Milosh, in the film. Alexa who has previously accused Milosh of abuse and grooming, expressed shock and dismay at his music being featured in a film centred on abuse. Alexa Nikolas calls Blake Lively's It Ends With US a ‘complete disaster’

In a cutting post on Instagram, the former actor said, “I can't say enough how disappointed I am in @blakelively and @itendswithusmovie — not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame but you also put my known abuser/gr00mer's music in your film. There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16. It's easily accessible on the internet sadly since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing RHYE with evidence. It was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail what he did to me. Shame on this film.”

Alexa has previously accused Mike of grooming her when she was just 16. Their relationship, which began on MySpace, allegedly turned sour shortly after. In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against him for sexual abuse and assault which she later dropped in 2022.

What fans have to say

The controversy surrounding the film has fuelled intense debate and the internet is divided into three camps: one group wishes people would stop overanalyzing and simply watch the film without all the speculation, some stand firmly with Blake, while others support Nikolas.

The first group seemed tired of all the conversation surrounding the actors, wanting audiences to focus on the movie instead. A fan on social media stated, “Omg. It’s a movie. Watch it or don’t. Enough.” Another fortified this sentiment by saying, “Why can’t people just relax?!? It’s a fictional movie!!” More fans chimed in with, “This has become the most ridiculous, unnecessary hate-fest. Let's move on.”

The first group wanted audiences to focus on the movie

On the other hand, Blake Lively fans were quick to rush to her defence. One of her followers claimed, “Exactly - I almost feel this is like some backlash against Blake because she is happy, successful, beautiful and her husband has the number one film of the year - so let’s pile on ..move on man it’s getting tired - zzz.” Another user expressed their anger against these allegations, saying “Sorry but @blakelively has NOTHING to do with the music choice of any film! She simply is a fantastic actress! So this conversation tabloid nonsense needs to stop ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Blake is epic!”

Blake Lively fans were quick to rush to her defence.

Alternatively, others were a little more sympathetic to Alexa's situation and came up to defend the actor. One fan said, “Putting a song from a domestic abuser on a movie about domestic abuse is absolutely insane.” Another expressed their support by saying, “Shame on them! You are SO BRAVE using your platform to expose this and so much more. Your bravery has helped me in my journey and I hope you find justice with this situation.”

Fans came up to defend Alexa

As the controversy continues to unfold, It Ends With Us finds itself rooted in the eye of a public storm that shows no signs of calming down. Amongst divided opinions and intense scrutiny, this controversy raises the broader question about accountability and the impact of artistic choices.