Ben Affleck's smiling pics after Jennifer Lopez divorce inspire funny reactions: 'Happiest I've seen him in years'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have called it quits for the second time and the internet is looking for clues about what went wrong. Amid this, Ben appeared to be in a good mood as he was spotted outside his California residence to receive food delivery. After these pictures emerged online, fans of the actor seemed to agree that he has not looked this happy and relieved in a long time. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on her romance with Ben Affleck sees surge after divorce) Ben Affleck has a new smile on his face.

Ben spotted smiling days after divorce news

As per the new pictures reported by Page Six, Ben smiled as he grabbed his Jack In the Box meal from a delivery person that stood outside his residence. He wore a Nirvana T-shirt, jeans and paired it with sneakers.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan said, “Man found his smile again!” A second fan said, “Lmao this is the first time I have seen him smile in a while.” A fan also commented, “As if it is not standard procedure to look as happy as possible in any pictures taken of you right after your break up, like wooooooo i am FINE.”

A comment read, “Bro is genuinely smiling after ages.” “That first time you buy food alone again is so special. Like damn that's it? That's my total?” read another comment.

More details

Jennifer stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason why she wishes to end the relationship. Meanwhile, within 24 hours of the divorce announcement, the viewership of their The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, which revolved around the former couple’s rekindled romance after a split, saw a massive surge.

Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003). They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. In 2021, they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.