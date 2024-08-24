Jennifer Lopez cites this reason for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, after months of speculations of a separation. Now, as per a new report from Page Six, Jennifer (JLo) has listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for her split from Ben Affleck. The two spent the entire summer away from each other, which included important days like the Fourth of July, their wedding anniversary and JLo’s birthday. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship timeline: A tale of 2 decades, 2 weddings, 2 breakups) FILE PHOTO: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere for the film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

Details about the divorce

The report pointed out that Jennifer submitted the divorce papers on the day of their second wedding anniversary. She stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason why she wishes to end the relationship. The separation date was listed as April 26. The report also added that Jennifer did not want Ben to be awarded spousal support as pointed in the court documents. Moreover, Jennifer also requested that Ben's surname be dropped from her name in the divorce filing.

Their relationship timeline

Ben and Jennifer, who are known to fans as ‘Bennifer’ first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003). They went on to star together in Jersey Girl (2004). They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. The Hustlers star attributed the breakup to Ben's discomfort with the high media scrutiny around their relationship.

In 2021, both of them shocked fans when they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. They also hosted a lavish ceremony in Savannah to celebrate their union.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote in her newsletter around that time.